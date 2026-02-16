Mumbai, February 16: In a significant move to bolster domestic military manufacturing, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced a 50:50 joint venture with France's Safran Electronics & Defense on Monday, February 16. The partnership, titled "Project HAMMER," aims to establish a Centre of Excellence for the local production, supply, and maintenance of Hammer missile guidance kits. This announcement precedes the 6th India-France Annual Defence Dialogue, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his French counterpart are expected to formalize further industrial cooperation.

The joint venture marks a strategic shift from emergency procurement to indigenization. While the Indian Air Force (IAF) originally sourced these high-precision weapons directly from France to arm its Rafale fighter fleet, the new agreement will see production move to India, likely in Pune. This transition is expected to reduce import dependency and provide the Indian armed forces with a more reliable and cost-effective supply chain for their most advanced air-to-ground munitions. AI Impact Summit 2026: French President Emmanuel Macron To Visit India From February 17 to 19 at the Invitation of PM Narendra Modi.

What is the Hammer Weapon System?

Technically known as the AASM Hammer (Armement Air-Sol Modulaire), the system is a modular air-to-ground stand-off weapon that bridges the gap between traditional bombs and cruise missiles. Rather than being a single missile, it is a sophisticated "kit" that can be attached to standard unguided bombs (weighing 125 kg to 1,000 kg). The system consists of a nose-mounted guidance section and a tail-mounted range extension kit featuring a solid rocket booster and maneuverable winglets.

The Hammer is highly valued for its "fire-and-forget" capability and its extreme accuracy in adverse weather or GPS-denied environments. It offers three guidance variants: hybrid GPS/Inertial Navigation (INS) for all-weather strikes, Infrared (IR) for high-precision imaging, and Laser for hitting moving targets. With a stand-off range exceeding 70 kilometers, it allows pilots to strike high-value fortified targets, such as bunkers and command centers, while remaining safely outside the reach of enemy air defenses. President Droupadi Murmu Poses With Rafale Pilot Shivangi Singh Pakistan Claimed to Have Captured During ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Strategic Importance for the Indian Air Force

The Hammer gained prominence in India during the 2020 border tensions, when it was rapidly inducted to equip the new Rafale jets. Its ability to perform in mountainous terrain like Ladakh makes it a critical asset for high-altitude warfare. By integrating the Hammer with the Rafale, the IAF achieved a layered strike capability, using the long-range SCALP cruise missile for deep-seated objectives and the Hammer for versatile, precision-maneuver strikes.

Under the new BEL-Safran joint venture, the production of these guidance kits in India will not only support the Rafale but could also potentially be integrated into other platforms like the indigenous LCA Tejas. Officials state that the "Centre of Excellence" will ensure full lifecycle support, including repairs and upgrades, strengthening India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India) mission in the aerospace and defense sector.

