The Supreme Court on Friday, October 10, dismissed a PIL seeking an inquiry and systemic reform in drug safety mechanisms in the wake of deaths of children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, allegedly due to consumption of toxic cough syrups, news agency PTI reported. A bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and K Vinod Chandran dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Vishal Tiwari after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta objected to it, the report added. Cough Syrup Deaths: DCGI Tells States and UTs To Take Measures To Ensure Testing of Cough Syrups Before Manufacture and Release of Batch to the Market.

Cough Syrup Deaths: SC Rejects PIL Seeking CBI Probe

News Alert ! Cough syrup deaths: SC rejects PIL seeking CBI probe, nationwide drug safety review. pic.twitter.com/LkMQpMwZUh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

