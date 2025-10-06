A dramatic incident unfolded in the Supreme Court of India on Monday, October 6, when a 71-year-old advocate allegedly threw a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) B R Gavai during court proceedings. The incident. reportedly, occurred around 11:35 AM in Court No. 1, prompting immediate action by security personnel. The accused, identified as Rakesh Kishore from Mayur Vihar, was swiftly detained and handed over to the Supreme Court’s security unit. Delhi Police have confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway. Preliminary reports suggest the lawyer was upset over the CJI’s earlier remarks in a case related to a Lord Vishnu idol in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. Responding calmly to the attack, CJI Gavai stated, "These things do not affect me," emphasising his respect for all religions. ‘I Respect All Religions’: CJI BR Gavai Clarifies Remarks on Reconstruction of Beheaded Lord Vishnu Idol at Javari Temple in Khajuraho.

Advocate Throws Shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court

🔴 #BREAKING | Shoe Thrown At Chief Justice Of India (CJI) BR Gavai In Supreme Court, Attempt To Attack CJI AT SC Foiled — NDTV (@ndtv) October 6, 2025

CJI BR Gavai Responds to Attack on Him At SC

These things do not affect me: CJI BR Gavai after lawyer attempts to attack him in Supreme Court Read more: https://t.co/kcIjGf5S82 pic.twitter.com/OtixUNh2PR — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) October 6, 2025

