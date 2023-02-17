Sehore, February 17: A 50-year-old woman from Malegaon in Maharashtra died Thursday at Kubereshwar Dham during Rudraksha Mahotsav 2023 in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore. Three other women also went missing from the event venue. Rumours were spread that a stampede-like situation occurred due to mismanagement at the venue. However, the District Collector denied any such incident. The visit of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was cancelled due to a traffic jam on the Indore-Bhopal highway. The significant footfall to the event is leading to traffic jams in the city and causing inconvenience to the commuters.

According to reports, there was complete mismanagement during the food and water distribution at the event. The 50-year-old woman, who died in this chaos, was identified as Mangala Bai from Malegaon in Nashik district of Maharashtra. She suddenly collapsed at the event. Reports also said that three women from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh, Gangapur in Rajasthan and Buldhana in Maharashtra went missing. G20: Culture Working Group To Meet Under India’s Presidency in Madhya Pradesh’s Khujaraho From February 22.

“One woman died and five persons are still undergoing treatment in hospitals. There is heavy rush of 20 lakh devotees for Rudraksha distribution festival. It led to long traffic jams of about 20km on both sides on Bhopal-Indore Highway. We had made arrangements considering the previous year rush. But this year, around 20 lakh devotees arrived here. We had made parking lots on 5-acre but all collapsed due to heavy rush,” said Sehore Collector Praveen Singh Adhayach. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Dies of Cardiac Arrest at Kubereshwar Dham of Kathavachak Pradeep Mishra.

Traffic jams reportedly gripped the entire city. A 7 km long road jam happened from Kubereshwar Dham to Ichhawar Road. There was also a 17 km jam on the highway from Sehore towards Indore. International storyteller or Kathavachak Pandit Pradeep Mishra has organised the Shiv Mahapuran Katha and Rudraksha distribution festival at his Kubereshwar Dham.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 17, 2023 11:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).