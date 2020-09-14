New Delhi, September 14: The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a writ petition seeking recognition of same-sex couples under the Hindu Marriage Act, 1956. The central government told the Delhi High Court same-sex marriages are neither a part of “our culture” nor a part of the law.

The submission was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta during a hearing before a bench comprising Delhi High Court Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan. The court sought details of people from the petitioners who are aggrieved by non-registration of same-sex marriage under Act. All eyes will be on the next hearing, which will take place on October 21. Homosexuality Now Legal in India: List of Countries Where Same-Sex Marriage Is Not a Crime.

The petition stated that despite the Supreme Court decriminalising homosexuality, same-sex marriage is still not being allowed under the provisions of the Hindu Marriage Act. According to a Livemint report, the plea filed by Abhijit Iyer Mitra and other petitioners further submitted that despite the fact that there is absolutely no statutory bar under the Hindu Marriage Act of 1955 and the Special Marriage Act of 1956 against gay marriage, the same are not being registered throughout the country and also in the National Capital Territory of Delhi. “As a result of the same, there are many benefits that would otherwise be available to heterosexual married couples that are not available to them," t said.

