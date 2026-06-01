Sandeep Varier Death Threat: Kerala Congress MLA Receives Threatening Threat, Police Launch Investigation

Kerala Police have launched an investigation after Congress MLA Sandeep Varier allegedly received a death threat over the phone. The threat, which reportedly warned the legislator that he would be shot, prompted the registration of a police case and heightened security concerns surrounding elected representatives in the state, as reported by TOI. The incident comes just weeks after Varier was elected from the Thrikkaripur Assembly constituency in Kerala's 2026 Assembly elections, where he secured a significant victory for the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Threat Call Received Over Phone

According to police and local media reports, Varier received a phone call from an unidentified individual who allegedly threatened to shoot him. Following the call, the MLA approached the Chandera Police Station in Kasaragod district and filed a formal complaint. Chhagan Bhujbal Death Threat: NCP Leader Receives Threat Letter at Nashik Office.

Police subsequently registered a case and began an investigation to identify the caller and determine the motive behind the threat. Authorities said the matter is being treated seriously given the nature of the warning directed at a sitting legislator.

Investigators are examining call records and other digital evidence to trace the origin of the threat. Preliminary findings indicate that the call may have originated from within Kerala, although officials have not released further details about the suspect or possible motives. Death Threat to Devendra Fadnavis: Mumbai Police Receive Threat Message on WhatsApp From Pakistani Number To Attack Maharashtra CM’s Office.

Reports also said the caller allegedly used abusive language during the conversation. Police have not announced any arrests so far and said inquiries are continuing.

Varier was elected as the MLA from Thrikkaripur in the 2026 Kerala Legislative Assembly elections. His victory was viewed as politically significant, as the Congress-led UDF regained the constituency after decades of Left dominance in the region.

Before joining the Congress, Varier was a prominent spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala. He later switched political affiliation and emerged as a key campaign figure for the Congress during the Assembly election.

The death threat has renewed attention on the safety of political leaders and public representatives, particularly in a politically active state like Kerala where party rivalries often generate intense public debate. However, police officials have not linked the threat to any specific political group and have urged against speculation while the investigation remains ongoing. Authorities are expected to review security arrangements for the MLA if required, depending on the findings of the investigation.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and locate the person behind the threat call. Further action will depend on the outcome of the investigation and forensic analysis of communication records. The case remains under active investigation, with officials expected to question additional individuals and examine technical evidence in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).