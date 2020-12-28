Mumbai, December 28: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday lashed out at the Central government over the notice issued to his wife Varsha Raut on Sunday by the Enforcement Directorate in connected to the PMC bank scandal that hit the state last year. Addressing the media he said, "Targeting women of a household is an act of cowardice. We are not scared of anyone and will respond accordingly." Varsha Raut, Wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, Issued Notice by ED in Connection With PMC Bank Scam Case.

Raut added that the Enforcement Directorate needed some papers and they have submitted the same in time with the authority. He added, "In last one year, Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse and Pratap Sarnaik got notices and now you all are discussing my name. All these people are crucial for govt formation in Maharashtra. These are pieces of paper, nothing else." PMC Bank Fraud Case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s Wife Varsha Summoned by ED.

The scam at PMC bank was ungrounded in September last year when the customers were restricted to withdraw only Rs 1,000. RBI sanctioned regulatory actions after the financial irregularities came to light. While the curbs on withdrawal were gradually relaxed, it was confirmed that the bank's top officials were being investigated over the bad loans amounting to Rs 8,300 crores.

