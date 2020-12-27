Mumbai, December 27: Varsha Raut, the wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, was issued a notice by the Enforcement Directorate on Sunday in connection with a bank scandal that erupted in the state last year. The notice, said reports citing officials, has asked Varsha to appear before the probing agency on December 29 in in connection to the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank case.

While news agency ANI confirmed that Varsha was served with the ED's notice, her husband and Shiv Sena's national spokesperson Sanjay Raut denied being informed about the same. Raut told ABP News that he was unaware of his wife being summoned by the central agency. Sanjay Raut Says Shiv Sena Not Scared of Centre's 'Pressure Politics'.

The case involving the PMC Bank had came to the fore in September 2019, after customers were restricted to withdraw only Rs 1,000. The regulatory action was taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) after finding financial irregularities. While the curbs on withdrawal were gradually relaxed, it was confirmed that the bank's top officials were being investigated over the bad loans amounting to Rs 8,300 crores.

Update by ANI

Enforcement Directorate sends notice to Varsha Raut, wife of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with PMC Bank Scam. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2020

Raut, whose wife is under the agency's radar, has been a vocal critic of the central government. On the completion of Maha Vika Aghadi government's first year in power last month, the Sena MP said their government would not be intimidated through central investigative agencies.

