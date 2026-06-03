Bihar: 84-Year-Old Sentenced to Jail in 34-Year-Old Attempt to Murder Case; Video Shows 2 Men Helping Him Walk
A court in Bihar’s Vaishali district has sentenced five members of a family to rigorous imprisonment in connection with a 34-year-old attempt to murder case. District and Additional Sessions Judge-I Manoj Kumar Tiwari handed down the sentences on Tuesday, ending a legal battle that began with a violent dispute in 1992.
A court in Bihar’s Vaishali district has sentenced five members of a family to rigorous imprisonment in connection with a 34-year-old attempt to murder case. District and Additional Sessions Judge-I Manoj Kumar Tiwari handed down the sentences on Tuesday, ending a legal battle that began with a violent dispute in 1992. Among those convicted is an 84-year-old man, who was granted provisional bail following the verdict.
Sentences and Financial Penalties
The court awarded 10-year prison terms each to four of the convicts: Jagdish Rai, Naresh Rai, Nagdev Rai, and Nakeshwar Rai.
The fifth convict, 84-year-old Deepa Rai, received a three-year sentence. Due to his advanced age, the court granted him provisional bail immediately after sentencing. 'Ha Bihar Say He Kiya Hoga': Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant's Answer to Counsel Getting His Law Degree From Bihar Goes Viral.
In addition to the prison terms, Judge Tiwari imposed a fine of INR 25,000 on each of the five family members.
84-Year-Old Among Five Sentenced in Bihar's 34-Year-Old Attempt to Murder Case
VIDEO | Bihar: 84-year-old among 5 men gets jail term in 34-year-old attempt to murder case
A court in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Tuesday sentenced five members of a family, including an 84-year-old man, to rigorous imprisonment in a 34-year-old attempt to murder case.… pic.twitter.com/H6Y7dxzIUq
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 3, 2026
Additional Public Prosecutor Khwaja Hasan Khan confirmed that the convictions were secured under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and Section 307 (attempt to murder), alongside Section 27 of the Arms Act. Few Moral Lapses and Return to Normal Life Is Not 'Living in Adultery', Says Patna High Court; Upholds Wife's Right to Maintenance After Husband Claims She Committed Adultery.
The 1992 Dispute
The case traces back to an incident on November 10, 1992, in Jurawanpur village, Vaishali.
According to prosecution records, the conflict began when the victims, Adalat Rai and his wife Ramsakhi Devi, were sitting outside their home. Deepa Rai and his family members arrived at the scene armed with weapons and began scattering broken glass on a nearby pathway.
When the couple objected to their actions, the family assaulted them. The confrontation escalated when the attackers opened fire, leaving both Adalat Rai and Ramsakhi Devi injured.
Decades of Legal Delays
The final verdict comes after more than three decades of protracted legal proceedings.
Local police initially submitted a chargesheet in March 1993, just a few months after the attack. However, formal charges were not framed by the court until June 17, 1999.
The trial faced extreme delays over the subsequent 27 years. Due to the prolonged timeline of the judicial process, four other original accused in the case passed away before the court could reach a final judgment.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 03, 2026 09:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).