Shivpuri Dog Attack: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree, Injures 65 People Before Being Captured in Madhya Pradesh; Video Goes Viral

A stray dog went on a biting spree in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Saturday, injuring 65 people, including children, women and men, across at least eight localities before being captured by municipal authorities.

Among the worst-hit victims was a two-and-a-half-year-old girl who suffered severe facial injuries after the dog attacked her while she was playing outside her home. Family members and neighbours managed to rescue the child after a struggle. She sustained deep wounds and required multiple stitches.

In another incident, a child's scalp was torn during the attack, while another resident reportedly suffered serious injuries that required 22 stitches. The dog continued attacking residents from morning until evening, triggering panic across the city. Ghaziabad Dog Attack Caught on Camera: Domestic Help Mauled by Pet in Amrapali Village Society, Owner Walks Away Without Helping; Shocking Videos Surface.

Shivpuri Dog Attack

मध्य प्रदेश के शिवपुरी में एक आवारा कुत्ते का आतंक ऐसा देखने को मिला, जिसने पूरे शहर को दहशत में डाल दिया. महज एक दिन में इस कुत्ते ने करीब 65 लोगों पर हमला कर दिया, जिनमें ढाई साल की मासूम बच्ची भी शामिल है. कुत्ते ने बच्ची के चेहरे को बुरी तरह नोच दिया. शहर के अलग-अलग इलाकों… pic.twitter.com/aen34VpDcl — NDTV MP Chhattisgarh (@NDTVMPCG) May 30, 2026

Dog-bite incidents were reported from Hanuman Chauraha, MM Hospital area, Nawab Saheb Road, Khuda Basti, Custom Gate, Gandhi Park, Fruit Market and Laxmibai Colony Road. CCTV footage from the fruit market captured the dog attacking a vendor while he was working at his shop. Ghaziabad Dog Attack: Pet Dogs Attack Woman at KW Srishti Society in Rajnagar Extension, Video Surfaces.

District Hospital officials said all 65 injured victims received treatment and confirmed that adequate stocks of anti-rabies vaccines and medicines were available. The aggressive dog was finally captured around 7 pm after multiple search teams were deployed.

The incident comes amid growing concern over stray dog attacks nationwide and follows recent Supreme Court observations that rabid, incurably ill or dangerous stray dogs may be euthanised if necessary.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 04:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).