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Employees of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public sector lender, have announced a two-day nationwide strike on May 25 and 26, 2026, citing unresolved grievances related to staffing, pensions, and working conditions. The strike, called by the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation, will involve employees in the workmen category and may extend to May 27 if either day coincides with a holiday.

In a notice dated May 2 addressed to the SBI Chairman, the federation said the strike would be held under provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947. The move follows what the union described as the non-implementation of agreements and a steady erosion of workers’ rights within the bank. Big Change in Digital Payments Likely: RBI Considers Delayed Credit Rule to Prevent High-Value Transaction Frauds.

SBI Employee Strike in May 2026

2-Day Nationwide Strike in State Bank of India The All India State Bank of India Staff Federation calls for a 2-day strike on 25th & 26th May 2026 across State Bank of India. This decisive action is to defend employees’ rights, ensure fair working conditions, and protect the… pic.twitter.com/SloVML9wz6 — National Confederation of Bank Employees (@ncbeofficial) May 2, 2026

Why SBI Employees Are Striking: Check Their Demands

The federation has outlined 16 demands, highlighting concerns over recruitment, outsourcing, pension benefits, and internal parity. Among the primary issues are the recruitment of messengers and armed guards, adequate staffing across branches, and a halt to outsourcing of permanent roles.

The AISBISF also raised concerns about pension-related matters under the National Pension System (NPS), including the lack of an option for employees to change their pension fund manager. It further flagged the absence of inter-circle transfer opportunities for employees recruited after 2019. India Posts Payment Banks Launches Zero-Balance SHG Savings Account With INR 2 Lakh Limit.

“The rights of workmen are being systematically crushed. Hard-earned protections… are being diluted, bypassed, and ignored,” the federation said in its communication.

Staffing and Security Concerns

The union has pointed to a long-standing halt in the recruitment of messengers, stating that the cadre has effectively disappeared over the past three decades. According to the federation, this has reduced employment opportunities for economically weaker sections and disrupted workforce progression.

It also raised concerns about the lack of armed guards at branches, referencing a recent robbery at an SBI branch in Surat. The federation said such incidents underscore the need for improved security staffing.

Pay Parity and Career Progression

Another major issue is pay disparity within the bank. The federation noted that while industry-wide agreements ensured a 17% increase for both workmen and supervisory staff, additional benefits for officers have effectively raised their increase to around 22%, leaving workmen at a disadvantage.

Other demands include improvements in medical reimbursement schemes, resolution of HRMS-related issues, appointment of employee representatives in governance roles, and revisions to career progression policies.

Planned Protests Ahead of Strike

In the lead-up to the strike, the federation has announced a series of nationwide protests and awareness campaigns. These include lunchtime demonstrations, social media outreach, press meets, and sit-in programmes at various administrative offices.

Memorandums are also set to be submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 19 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 21.

The strike comes amid ongoing tensions in the banking sector over staffing shortages, digitisation, and employment practices. Trade unions have increasingly raised concerns about outsourcing and contractual hiring, arguing that such practices affect job security and service quality.

If carried out at scale, the strike could impact banking operations across the country, particularly in public sector branches, affecting routine services for customers.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of National Confederation of Bank Employees). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).