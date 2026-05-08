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Tension escalated in Dindigul on Friday as women supporters of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) launched an indefinite hunger strike, demanding that party president and actor-turned-politician Vijay be immediately sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

The protest, held near the Dindigul Collectorate, saw dozens of women cadres gathering with portraits of the TVK chief. The demonstrators expressed frustration over the perceived delay in the government formation process following the 2026 Assembly elections. The protest comes as the state grapples with a unique political deadlock; while Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, it remains 10 seats short of the simple majority mark of 118 in the 234-member house. Vijay May Take Oath As Tamil Nadu CM Once Proves Majority As Governor Backs ‘Stable’ Government: Sources.

"We will not end this fast until we receive an official announcement," said a lead protester. "The people have voted to end decades of Dravidian duopoly. Any further delay in inviting our leader to form the government is an insult to the mandate." The political context is increasingly complex. Following the resignation of outgoing CM M.K. Stalin, whose DMK was reduced to 59 seats, Vijay met with the Governor to stake his claim. However, despite support from the Congress (5 seats), the TVK still needs further backing from smaller parties to prove a majority. Vijay Swearing-in Ceremony Delay: Fans Gather Since 4 AM, Break Down Outside Nehru Stadium Amid Uncertainty Over Oath Ceremony (Watch Video).

TVK Women Launch Hunger Strike Seeking Vijay’s Immediate CM Oath

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: TVK women supporters launch hunger strike in Dindigul demanding Vijay be allowed to swear-in as CM.#TamilNaduNews #TamilNaduPolitics #TVK (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/1PY9CPd7yE — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 8, 2026

As talks with other groups continue, the grassroots unrest in Dindigul mirrors growing impatience among TVK cadres across the state. Local law enforcement has been deployed to the site to monitor the situation, which remains peaceful but tense.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 10:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).