New Delhi, June 12: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court heard the case regarding lapses in proper treatment of coronavirus patients and the dignified handling of bodies after taking suo motu cognisance of the matter. According to an ANI update, Justice Shah said, "If dead bodies are being treated like this, bodies are being found in the garbage...People are being treated worse than animals".

The Apex Court said that the Government hospitals in Delhi aren't giving due care and concern to the bodies. The patients' families aren't even informed about deaths. In some cases, families haven't been able to attend the last rites too. SC asked Chief Secretaries of States to look into the situation of the patient management system and submit the appropriate status report.

Justice Shah observed, “If dead bodies are being treated like this, bodies are being found in garbage...People are being treated worse than animals". — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar had written to the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of news reports on the undignified treatment and disposal of the bodies of COVID-19 patients, saying the acts amounted to a “grave infraction of the citizen’s right to die with dignity”. The number of coronavirus cases has inched closer to 3 lakh mow and the death toll has mounted to 8,498.

