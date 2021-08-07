Chandigarh, August 7: In an incident of cybercrime, a Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge fell prey to online fraud. Justice BS Walia was duped of Rs 25,500 on Wednesday, i.e. August 4. A complaint in this regard was registered at the Sector 11 police station. Justice Walia was reportedly sending some money through the State Bank Of India’s Yono App when he lost over Rs 25,000. Dehradun Man Duped of Over Rs 4 lakh by Fraudsters While Trying to Return Saree Online.

According to a report published in The Tribune, the Judge was remitting money through the SBI app. The app suddenly stopped working after he filled in his details. He tried to re-login the app, but it showed a message of an invalid request. Justice Walia then received a message containing link a link on his mobile phone. Online Fraud In Mumbai: Men Dupe Cashew Seller Of Rs 40,000 By Impersonating Indian Army Personnel; Case Registered.

In the message, it was mentioned that his SBI account was blocked and his KYC details were needed to unblock the account. As per the media report, he clicked on the link mentioned in the message and then received OTPs, which were filled. He was still unable to login to his account.

Justice Walia then contacted the bank branch at the High Court. At the same time, he received the message that Rs5,500 and Rs20,000 had been deducted from his bank account. The police registered a case of cheating. An investigation has been initiated into the matter.

