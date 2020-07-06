Mumbai, July 6: The Indian stock markets started the week on a positive note, tracking gains in Asian markets. The Sensex was trading at 36,388, up 366 points, NSE Nifty, on the other hand, was at 10,732 at 10:30 am on Monday. Asian shares held near four-month highs on Monday as investors counted on super-cheap liquidity and fiscal stimulus to sustain the global economic recovery inspite of the surging coronavirus cases delayed reopenings across the United States.

The US stock markets were shut on Friday on account of Independence Day. The number of coronavirus cases in India has inched closer to the 7 lakh mark and is now among the third-worst hit nations hit by the coronavirus pandemic. India surpassed Russia as the total number of COVID-19 cases increased to 6.97 lakh cases on Monday. Coronavirus Tally in India Inches Closer to 7 Lakh Cases, Country Becomes 3rd Worst-Hit Nation, Death Toll at 19,693.

According to the Reuters report, the Indian rupee opened higher by 14 paise at 74.50 per dollar against the previous close of 74.64, amid buying seen in the domestic equity market. On July 3 rupee ended 37 paise higher at 74.64 per dollar.

