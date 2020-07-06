New Delhi, July 6: India reported a spike of 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 425 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 6.97 lakh cases, by becoming the third worst-hit nation, surpassing Russia. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers, 2,53,287 are active cases and the number of cured patients have improved to 4,24,433 cases. The death toll has mounted to 19,693 in the country so far.
Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic, where the total cases have crossed 2 lakh. Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded over 4,000 new cases and 60 deaths, taking the state tally to 1,11,151 and the toll to 1,510. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the national Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. Coronavirus Curve in Mumbai Flattening, Shows Recent Data, Toll of Active Cases Declines.
India Reports Spike of 24,248 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours:
India reports a spike of 24,248 new #COVID19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3iPDtPJyvN
— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020
Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus cases in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total Confirmed cases*
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|53
|72
|0
|125
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|10043
|8422
|232
|18697
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|190
|78
|1
|269
|4
|Assam
|4249
|7125
|14
|11388
|5
|Bihar
|3016
|8765
|95
|11876
|6
|Chandigarh
|65
|395
|6
|466
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|592
|2601
|14
|3207
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|165
|106
|0
|271
|9
|Delhi
|25038
|71339
|3067
|99444
|10
|Goa
|818
|936
|7
|1761
|11
|Gujarat
|8202
|25892
|1943
|36037
|12
|Haryana
|3796
|12944
|265
|17005
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|315
|737
|11
|1063
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|3042
|5255
|132
|8429
|15
|Jharkhand
|717
|2045
|19
|2781
|16
|Karnataka
|13255
|9847
|372
|23474
|17
|Kerala
|2230
|3174
|25
|5429
|18
|Ladakh
|178
|826
|1
|1005
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|2911
|11411
|608
|14930
|20
|Maharashtra
|86057
|111740
|8822
|206619
|21
|Manipur
|678
|688
|0
|1366
|22
|Meghalaya
|18
|43
|1
|62
|23
|Mizoram
|56
|130
|0
|186
|24
|Nagaland
|359
|231
|0
|590
|25
|Odisha
|2810
|6224
|36
|9070
|26
|Puducherry
|459
|331
|12
|802
|27
|Punjab
|1711
|4408
|164
|6283
|28
|Rajasthan
|3780
|15928
|456
|20164
|29
|Sikkim
|62
|61
|0
|123
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46863
|62778
|1510
|111151
|31
|Telangana
|10904
|12703
|295
|23902
|32
|Tripura
|365
|1202
|1
|1568
|33
|Uttarakhand
|558
|2524
|42
|3124
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|8161
|18761
|785
|27707
|35
|West Bengal
|6658
|14711
|757
|22126
|Cases being reassigned to states
|4913
|4913
|Total#
|253287
|424433
|19693
|697413
As the coronavirus numbers continue to rise, the recovery rate in the nation has improved. India’s recovery rate stands at 60.85 percent, according to the Union health ministry. According to the worldometers numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases across the globe has reached 11,559,213. US topped the charts with the maximum number of coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil and India.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 06, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).