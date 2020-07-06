New Delhi, July 6: India reported a spike of 24,248 new coronavirus cases and 425 deaths in the past 24 hours on Monday. The total number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 6.97 lakh cases, by becoming the third worst-hit nation, surpassing Russia. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare numbers, 2,53,287 are active cases and the number of cured patients have improved to 4,24,433 cases. The death toll has mounted to 19,693 in the country so far.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic, where the total cases have crossed 2 lakh. Tamil Nadu on Sunday recorded over 4,000 new cases and 60 deaths, taking the state tally to 1,11,151 and the toll to 1,510. Delhi, on the other hand, reported 2,244 new coronavirus cases and 63 deaths, taking the national Capital’s tally to 99,444 and the toll to 3,067. Coronavirus Curve in Mumbai Flattening, Shows Recent Data, Toll of Active Cases Declines.

India reports a spike of 24,248 new #COVID19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 6,97,413 including 2,53,287 active cases, 4,24,433 cured/discharged/migrated & 19,693 deaths: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/3iPDtPJyvN — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Here's the state-wise tally of the coronavirus cases in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Confirmed cases* 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 53 72 0 125 2 Andhra Pradesh 10043 8422 232 18697 3 Arunachal Pradesh 190 78 1 269 4 Assam 4249 7125 14 11388 5 Bihar 3016 8765 95 11876 6 Chandigarh 65 395 6 466 7 Chhattisgarh 592 2601 14 3207 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 165 106 0 271 9 Delhi 25038 71339 3067 99444 10 Goa 818 936 7 1761 11 Gujarat 8202 25892 1943 36037 12 Haryana 3796 12944 265 17005 13 Himachal Pradesh 315 737 11 1063 14 Jammu and Kashmir 3042 5255 132 8429 15 Jharkhand 717 2045 19 2781 16 Karnataka 13255 9847 372 23474 17 Kerala 2230 3174 25 5429 18 Ladakh 178 826 1 1005 19 Madhya Pradesh 2911 11411 608 14930 20 Maharashtra 86057 111740 8822 206619 21 Manipur 678 688 0 1366 22 Meghalaya 18 43 1 62 23 Mizoram 56 130 0 186 24 Nagaland 359 231 0 590 25 Odisha 2810 6224 36 9070 26 Puducherry 459 331 12 802 27 Punjab 1711 4408 164 6283 28 Rajasthan 3780 15928 456 20164 29 Sikkim 62 61 0 123 30 Tamil Nadu 46863 62778 1510 111151 31 Telangana 10904 12703 295 23902 32 Tripura 365 1202 1 1568 33 Uttarakhand 558 2524 42 3124 34 Uttar Pradesh 8161 18761 785 27707 35 West Bengal 6658 14711 757 22126 Cases being reassigned to states 4913 4913 Total# 253287 424433 19693 697413

As the coronavirus numbers continue to rise, the recovery rate in the nation has improved. India’s recovery rate stands at 60.85 percent, according to the Union health ministry. According to the worldometers numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases across the globe has reached 11,559,213. US topped the charts with the maximum number of coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil and India.

