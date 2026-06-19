Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 19 June 2026: Pleasant Clear Mornings with Possible Afternoon Drizzle and 15°C High

Shimla, the picturesque capital of Himachal Pradesh, is set to experience a day of refreshing clarity and moderate temperatures on Friday, June 19, 2026. Residents and visitors can anticipate a cool start to the day, gradually warming up as the sun climbs higher. The "feels like" temperature will mirror the actual temperature, providing consistent comfort throughout the early hours.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Friday, 19 June 2026 Temperature 15°C Feels Like 15°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 80% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Friday, 19 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 02:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 04:00 12°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 06:00 14°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 10:00 23°C Clear sky 0% 9 km/h 12:00 24°C Light drizzle 16% 12 km/h 14:00 24°C Mainly clear 55% 14 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The day's official forecast for Shimla weather today indicates a comfortable maximum temperature of 15°C, with humidity levels hovering around a significant 80%. This elevated humidity suggests a certain mugginess in the air, even with clear skies. The wind will be gentle, starting at a mere 3 km/h in the early morning and picking up slightly throughout the day, not posing any significant disruption.

Looking at the hourly outlook, the morning hours from midnight to 6 AM will be particularly serene, with temperatures ranging from a low of 12°C to 14°C under clear skies and minimal wind. As the day progresses, the Shimla temperature will climb, reaching around 20°C by 8 AM and peaking near 23°C by 10 AM. This gentle ascent makes the morning an ideal time for outdoor activities and sightseeing, with no immediate threat of rain.

However, the weather forecast for Shimla indicates a shift in conditions around midday. By 12:00 PM, there is a chance of light drizzle with a 16% probability of rain, accompanied by a slight increase in wind speed to 12 km/h. The afternoon, particularly around 2:00 PM, shows a higher likelihood of rain, with a 55% chance and winds potentially reaching 14 km/h. While described as "mainly clear," this period warrants attention for those planning outdoor excursions.

For residents and tourists navigating Shimla today, Friday, June 19, 2026, it is advisable to dress in layers. A light jacket or sweater would be suitable for the cooler mornings and evenings, while lighter clothing can be worn during the warmer daytime hours. Given the potential for afternoon showers, carrying a light umbrella or waterproof outer layer is a prudent precaution for commutes or any planned outdoor activities. The high humidity combined with potential rain might make the afternoon feel cooler than the actual temperature, so adaptability in clothing is key.

Overall, Shimla weather today offers a blend of pleasant morning conditions and a moderate chance of afternoon precipitation. This weather update for Shimla suggests a day where enjoying the crisp mountain air is possible, provided one is prepared for the slight shift towards wetter conditions later in the day. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more comprehensive Shimla weather updates.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).