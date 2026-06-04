Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Expect Moderate Rain With Temperatures Around 13°C

Shimla, the Queen of Hills, is set to experience a mixed weather day on Thursday, 04 June 2026, with early clear skies transitioning into periods of light drizzle and moderate rain. The day begins with a cool temperature of 13°C, feeling precisely as it is, under a predominantly clear sky and relatively high humidity of 83%. A gentle breeze of 3 km/h will accompany the morning hours, offering a pleasant start for residents and early commuters.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Temperature 13°C Feels Like 13°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 83% Wind Speed 3 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Thursday, 04 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 13°C Mainly clear 0% 4 km/h 02:00 12°C Partly cloudy 0% 4 km/h 04:00 12°C Overcast 0% 2 km/h 06:00 14°C Partly cloudy 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 4% 3 km/h 10:00 21°C Light drizzle 56% 11 km/h 12:00 19°C Moderate rain 92% 0 km/h 14:00 18°C Moderate drizzle 100% 5 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The morning will start predominantly clear, with temperatures gradually climbing from a low of 12°C around 02:00 and 04:00, potentially becoming overcast briefly. By 08:00, the mercury is expected to rise to a comfortable 20°C with clear skies and minimal rain chances. However, the weather pattern is forecast to shift significantly around mid-morning. From approximately 10:00 onwards, residents should anticipate light drizzle, with a notable increase in the probability of rain, reaching up to 56%. This indicates a need for caution and preparedness as the day progresses. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Thursday, 04 June 2026: Thunderstorms and High Humidity With Rain Likely.

This shift in weather will bring a noticeable change in the overall feel of the day. By midday, specifically around 12:00, the forecast indicates moderate rain with a very high chance of 92%, causing temperatures to drop to around 19°C. The intensity is predicted to remain consistent, with moderate drizzle expected at 14:00, at which point rain is forecast to be at 100% probability. While the wind speed is expected to be negligible around noon, it might pick up slightly to 5 km/h during the afternoon drizzle. This forecast highlights the importance of checking the latest Shimla weather update before making outdoor plans.

For residents and visitors in Shimla today, Thursday, 04 June 2026, preparation for rain is key. Layered clothing would be advisable, starting with lighter wear for the cooler morning and potentially a waterproof outer layer for the afternoon. Commuters should exercise caution on the roads, especially during the periods of moderate rain, as visibility might be reduced. The high humidity combined with intermittent rain could make the actual feel of the temperature vary. It is advisable to stay hydrated and take precautions against sudden drops in temperature. This Shimla weather forecast suggests that while the morning might offer glimpses of clear skies, the afternoon will likely be dominated by precipitation, impacting outdoor activities and travel plans across the city.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).