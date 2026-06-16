Shimla Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Cool Day with Developing Moderate Drizzle This Afternoon

Shimla residents can expect a day of cool, pleasant weather on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, with the mercury hovering around 11°C in the early morning hours. The day will begin with clear skies and a gentle breeze, creating a crisp atmosphere in the hill station. As the day progresses, temperatures will gradually rise, reaching a high of approximately 23°C around noon. However, a shift in conditions is anticipated as the afternoon approaches, with a growing chance of light drizzle developing around midday, potentially intensifying to moderate drizzle by early afternoon. The humidity will remain high throughout the day, contributing to the cool and moist feel, with speeds expected to be around 4-10 km/h.

Current Weather in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Temperature 11°C Feels Like 10°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 89% Wind Speed 4 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Shimla — Tuesday, 16 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 00:00 11°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 02:00 10°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h 04:00 10°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 06:00 13°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 08:00 20°C Clear sky 0% 3 km/h 10:00 22°C Clear sky 0% 7 km/h 12:00 23°C Light drizzle 27% 10 km/h 14:00 19°C Moderate drizzle 86% 3 km/h

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Shimla on Tuesday, 16 June 2026, indicates a clear start with temperatures around 10-11°C in the pre-dawn hours. The sky will remain clear until late morning, with temperatures climbing steadily. By 10:00 AM, the mercury is expected to reach 22°C. The turning point for the day's weather will be around noon, when a 27% chance of light drizzle is forecast, accompanied by a slight increase in wind speed to 10 km/h. By 2:00 PM, the probability of rain escalates to 86%, bringing moderate drizzle and a drop in temperature back to 19°C, as wind speeds decrease to 3 km/h. Hyderabad Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Expect Clear Skies with a High of 36°C.

Recent weather patterns in Himachal Pradesh have seen varied conditions, with reports of both intermittent rainfall and earlier snowfall in the surrounding regions over the past 48 hours. While the forecast for Shimla itself for Tuesday indicates a milder scenario with developing drizzle rather than heavy downpours, residents should remain aware of the possibility of lingering moisture. The prevailing high humidity, expected to be around 89%, means that even with cooler temperatures, the air will feel damp, which can be particularly noticeable during and after any rainfall.

For those venturing out in Shimla today, dressing in layers is advisable. Light rain-resistant outerwear, such as a light jacket or umbrella, is recommended for the afternoon hours. Comfortable footwear will be essential, especially if navigating wet pavements. Commuters should be mindful of potentially slick roads, particularly during the early afternoon. While the temperatures are not expected to be extreme, the high humidity and potential for rain mean carrying a water bottle is still a good practice to stay hydrated. Residents and visitors should stay tuned for any updates to the weather forecast as the day progresses. Kolkata Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026: Thunderstorms Likely with a High of 35°C.

The recent Shimla Summer Festival concluded recently amidst generally pleasant weather, drawing large tourist crowds. While this festival has now wrapped up, the cooler temperatures and developing drizzle forecast for today, Tuesday, 16 June 2026, offer a different kind of charm to the hill station, making it suitable for those who prefer a respite from intense summer heat.

Disclaimer: AI tools assisted in compiling the foundational data and research for this report. The final content was reviewed, edited and verified by human editors at LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 12:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).