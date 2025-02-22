Siddipet, February 22: In a shocking incident in Siddipet, a man was killed after allegedly resisting unnatural sex. The accused, Parvatham Raju (40) from Rekurthi, Karimnagar district, had a close association with the victim, Bodasu Srinivas (38) from KCR Nagar. The dispute between them reportedly escalated, leading to the fatal attack.

Afraid that Srinivas might expose him, Raju attacked him with a stick, beating him to death. After Srinivas’ wife lodged a complaint, the police launched an investigation and uncovered the truth.

