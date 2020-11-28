New Delhi, November 28: The Sikh Regiment of the Army on Saturday took charge of the Ceremonial Army Guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here from the Gorkha Rifles. The 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles, on completion of its three-and-half years term as Ceremonial Army Guard Battalion, handed over the charge to the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

President Ram Nath Kovind witnessed the ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Different Infantry units of the Army function as the Ceremonial Army Guard at the Rashtrapati Bhavan by rotation. Mughal Garden at Rashtrapati Bhavan Renamed as Rajendra Prasad Udyan? PIB Fact Check Terms The Reports Fake News.

Images of Ceremonial Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan:

President Kovind witnessed the Ceremonial change-over of the Army Guard Battalion stationed at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. pic.twitter.com/SIHdL7hoDF — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 28, 2020

The Army Guard Battalion performs ceremonial duties at important events such as Guard of Honours to visiting dignitaries, Republic Day and Independence Day parades, Beating the Retreat Ceremony, apart from performing ceremonial guard duties at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Commanding Officers of the 5th Battalion of the 1st Gorkha Rifles and the 6th Battalion of the Sikh Regiment will call on the President later in the day. The President will also interact with the outgoing Battalion's men.

