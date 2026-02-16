Mumbai, February 16: The Indian Army has formally initiated the process to terminate the commission of Major Sharyf Bhonsle, an elite Special Forces officer who has been missing for over a decade. Major Bhonsle, an alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), went incommunicado in August 2014 after proceeding on annual leave. Following years of unsuccessful search efforts, the Army Headquarters recently issued a Show Cause Notice to his family residence in Pune, marking the final administrative step before his permanent removal from service on grounds of serious misconduct and desertion.

The case of Major Bhonsle is considered one of the most enigmatic and prolonged unresolved absence cases in recent military history. At the time of his disappearance, he was serving in a high-profile role as the Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the then Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (retd). Despite his prestigious position, investigations revealed that the officer traveled to Europe for adventure sports without the mandatory security clearances required for serving personnel, particularly those in sensitive Special Forces units.

Major Sharyf Bhonsle Case: The 2014 Disappearance and Travel Violations

Major Bhonsle’s authorised leave began on June 23, 2014, and he was scheduled to rejoin his duties in Itanagar by August 18. However, he failed to report back, and his family in Pune confirmed they had lost all contact with him. Subsequent investigations by Military Intelligence (MI) discovered that the officer had traveled to Spain to participate in an international para-jumping festival.

Crucially, Major Bhonsle reportedly flouted strict military protocols by failing to obtain Military Intelligence clearance for his foreign travel. While his social media activity initially placed him in Spain, later digital traces suggested he had moved to Norway to pursue BASE jumping. Despite inquiries through Indian Embassies in Madrid and Oslo, his exact whereabouts have remained a mystery since August 15, 2014.

The Investigation and 'Deserter' Status

In response to his continued absence, a Court of Inquiry (CoI) was convened at the Parachute Regimental Centre in Bengaluru. By October 2014, the Army formally declared him a "deserter," a procedural status that allows for his arrest by civil authorities. In 2016, an Apprehension Roll was issued, but over ten years of surveillance and search efforts have yielded no concrete leads.

Theories regarding his fate vary significantly within military circles. Some investigators suspect he may have met with a fatal accident during an unrecorded extreme sports jump in the rugged terrain of Norway. Others point toward voluntary desertion, though it remains rare for a decorated officer from the 2nd Battalion of the Parachute Regiment (Special Forces) to abandon their commission without a known grievance or trace.

Final Dismissal and Legal Implications

On October 27, 2025, the Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Army) served a formal Show Cause Notice citing Section 19 of the Army Act, 1950. The notice, delivered to his Aundh residence in Pune, stated that his continued retention in the force is "undesirable" due to grave misconduct. The officer was granted a 30-day window to respond, a deadline that has since passed without a reply.

The Army is now moving toward an ex-parte termination of his commission. This final step will officially end his service record, stripping him of his rank and benefits. The move underscores the military’s commitment to discipline, ensuring that even long-standing cold cases are brought to a legal conclusion to maintain the integrity of the officer cadre.

