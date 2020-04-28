Sisirkumar Mandal, 69-Year-Old Doctor, Dies Due to COVID-19; West Bengal Orthopaedic Association Demands State Honour During His Final Rites

West Bengal Senior Orthopaedic Surgeon Dies Due to COVID-19 (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, April 28: In a piece of tragic news, a 69-year-old doctor, a senior orthopaedic surgeon died after being infected with COVID-19. According to an ANI update, West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for Dr Sisirkumar Mandal during his final rites. West Bengal has recorded a total of 697 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths, according to the latest numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Public Welfare.

The West Bengal government on Monday clarified that COVID-19 positive patients will have to be mandatorily brought to hospitals, and they could not be allowed to opt for home quarantine. This clarification came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day said that the government had decided to home quarantine COVID-19 patients, at their homes. Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined at COVID-19 Hospitals, Home Isolation Only For Contacts of Virus-Hit Patients, Clarifies West Bengal Government.

The state health ministry clearly mentioned that only primary/secondary contacts on coronavirus patient would be allowed home isolation instead of institutional quarantine with necessary social and physical distancing.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India rose to 29,435 on Tuesday with 62 deaths and 1543 new cases in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The Ministry mentioned that this is the sharpest ever increase in death cases in India. The death toll has mounted to 934 in the country.