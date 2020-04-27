Coronavirus Patients to be Quarantined at COVID-19 Hospitals, Home Isolation Only For Contacts of Virus-Hit Patients, Clarifies West Bengal Government

Coronavirus in India (Photo Credits: PTI)

Kolkata, April 27: The West Bengal government on Monday clarified that COVID-19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals, and they could not be allowed to opt for home quarantine. The state health ministry said that only primary/secondary contacts on coronavirus patient would be allowed home isolation instead of institutional quarantine with necessary social and physical distancing. Coronavirus Cases in India Reach 28,380, Death Toll Stands at 886 After 60 COVID-19 Patients Die in Past 24 Hours.

In a notification, the state health ministry said, “Primary/secondary contacts of coronavirus cases and who have reasonable living/physical spaces in their homes, maybe put under home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine, with the necessary advice on social and physical distancing, use of masks and other dos and don’ts.” Even in home quarantine, the person concerned will be under close surveillance of the local health authorities. Centre Allows Home Isolation of Very Mild & Pre-Symptomatic COVID-19 Patients; Here Are Guidelines by Health Ministry.

Clarification by West Bengal Government:

West Bengal Health Department now clarifies, #COVID19 positive patients to be mandatorily brought to hospitals. Only primary/secondary contacts allowed home isolation. Earlier CM Mamata Banerjee had announced in her press conference that positive patients could home quarantine. pic.twitter.com/Z6GgkSt2uu — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her government had decided to home quarantine coronavirus positive patients at their homes. During a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said, “We have taken a decision, if a person is tested positive for #COVID19 and he has provision for isolating himself at his residence, the person can home quarantine himself.” She further added that the move would reduce pressure on government facilities as it also has limitations.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose to 649 in the state. Twenty people also lost their lives due to the deadly virus. Till now, only 105 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state. Kolkata has the maximum number of 184 cases, followed by Howrah with 76 cases. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal is nine days.