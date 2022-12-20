Chennai, December 20: A sniffer dog at Chennai airport helped detect a Ugandan woman, who was smuggling drugs, valued at Rs 5.35 crore, officials said on Tuesday. A senior Customs official said that the Ugandan woman arrived at Chennai Airport from Addis Ababa on December 14.

"Sniffer dog Orio detected drugs in her checked-in baggage which resulted in recovery of 1,542 gm methaqualone and 644 gm Heroin valued at Rs 5.35 crore," the official said. Chennai Customs Seize 400-Year-Old Nrityaganapathi Idol Being Exported From Kancheepuram.

Watch: Sniffer Dog Orio Detects Drugs in Baggage of Ugandan Woman

On 18.12.22, Customs intercepted a female Ugandan pax who arrived from Addis Ababa. Sniffer Dog Orio detected drugs in her Checked-in baggage which resulted in recovery of 1542gm Methaqualone & 644gm Heroin valued at 5.35crore. Pax arrested, further investigation under progress pic.twitter.com/4lJBOU3kos — Chennai Customs (@ChennaiCustoms) December 20, 2022

The official said that the woman was arrested for violating Section 8 of the NDPS Act, and committing offences punishable under Sections 21, 23, and 29 of the Act. Chennai Customs Seize Over Rs 39 Lakh Gold from Passengers Arriving from Dubai.

The said narcotic substance was seized along with concealing material under Section 43(a) of the Act.

