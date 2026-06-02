Solapur: Teen Crushed to Death Under Cricket Pitch Roller During Summer Camp, Coaches Booked

A 15-year-old boy died after being crushed under a heavy pitch roller during a summer cricket camp in Maharashtra's Solapur district, prompting police to register a culpable homicide case against two coaches and cricket associations. The incident occurred on May 30 while children were allegedly preparing a cricket pitch under instructions from coaches.

The deceased, identified as Aarav alias Viren Chaudhary, suffered fatal injuries when a heavy pitch roller overturned or trapped him as he and other children were pulling the equipment before a practice session. Police said preliminary investigations found that no adult supervisor was present at the site when the incident occurred. Maharashtra Shocker: Teen Dies by Suicide in Beed After Mother Refuses Permission To Play Outside Due to Intense Heat.

Teen Crushed to Death Under Cricket Pitch Roller in Solapur

According to police, Aarav was participating in a summer cricket camp in Barshi when he and several other children were tasked with moving a heavy pitch roller used for pitch maintenance. During the process, the teenager became trapped beneath the equipment and sustained fatal injuries.

Authorities said the incident took place on the morning of May 30 while preparations were underway for a training session. Following preliminary inquiries, the Barshi City Police registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Maharashtra Shocker: Child Electrocuted in Thane’s Wagle Estate, Locals Allege Negligence Over Exposed Electric Cables.

The case has been filed against two coaches and the cricket associations linked to the camp. Police said the action was taken after investigators found that children were allegedly instructed to pull the heavy equipment without adequate safety measures or adult supervision.

The incident has raised concerns about safety standards at sports training camps, particularly when minors are involved in handling heavy equipment. Investigators are examining whether established safety guidelines were ignored and whether negligence contributed to the teenager's death. According to officials, no supervisor was present to monitor the activity at the time of the accident.

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