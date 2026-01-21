Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Mumbai, January 21: A 14-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Beed district reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, January 18, after his mother refused to let him go outside to play. The mother had reportedly restricted him from leaving the house due to the severe heatwave conditions currently affecting the region. Local police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

The incident occurred in the Majalgaon area of the district during the peak afternoon hours. According to local authorities, the teenager had insisted on going out with his friends, but his mother denied the request out of concern for his health, as temperatures in Beed have been soaring above 40 degrees Celsius. Following the brief argument, the boy went into his room and locked the door; he was later found unresponsive by family members. Mumbai: Wife of Maharashtra Minister Pankaja Munde's PA Anant Garje Dies by Suicide in Worli, Family Alleges Harassment.

Boy Dies by Suicide After Mother Refuses Permission To Play Outside in Beed

Initial police statements suggest that the confrontation was brief and typical of parental concern during extreme weather. The mother had urged her son to stay indoors to avoid heatstroke, a common health risk in the Marathwada region during this time of year.

Family members broke open the door after the boy did not respond to repeated calls for lunch. He was rushed to a nearby government hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival. AMU Student Suicide Case: Aligarh Muslim University Student Ends Life During Video Call With Father, Probe Launched.

Residents have expressed shock over the extreme step taken by the minor over a seemingly minor restriction. Police officials have noted that the boy did not leave a suicide note, and they are currently speaking with his school friends and teachers to determine if there were other underlying stressors.

Medical professionals in the region have used the incident to highlight the growing concern over the mental health and emotional resilience of adolescents. Experts suggest that impulsive reactions to minor frustrations are becoming an increasing challenge for parents and educators.

Beed and surrounding districts in Maharashtra are currently grappling with an intense heatwave, with the meteorological department issuing several warnings for residents to stay indoors between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM. Local administrations have been conducting awareness campaigns to prevent heat-related casualties. However, this tragic event has sparked a different conversation regarding how extreme weather restrictions and domestic pressures can intersect with youth mental health.

