Sonam Wangchuk at CJP Protest: Rose in Hand, Activist Joins Stir at Jantar Mantar Over Exam Transparency (Watch Video)

Climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk joined a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar on June 6, lending visibility to a student-led movement that has raised concerns over alleged irregularities in major competitive examinations, including NEET-UG, CUET, CBSE and SSC GD. Wangchuk arrived at the protest site carrying a rose, drawing attention from participants gathered at the demonstration.

The protest focused on demands for greater transparency in India's examination system and reforms in education governance. Organisers said the movement has emerged amid growing concerns among students regarding the conduct and administration of key national-level examinations. Cockroach Janta Party Protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi Today: CJP Demands, Security Measures and More.

Rose in Hand, Sonam Wangchuk Joins CJP Protest

Sonam Wangchuk joins the movement with a rose in hand, calling himself an "honorary cockroach" in solidarity with India's youth. The message is peaceful but loud. Fix the education system now! 🌹📚 #CockroachJantaParty #CJPProtest#cjp_पार्टी pic.twitter.com/NtURFW7UXE — Yogendra Singh Rajput (@yogirajput12) June 6, 2026

The demonstration was led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, who has described the initiative as a youth-driven movement focused on accountability in India's education system. The group has also called for the resignation of the Union Education Minister, citing concerns over repeated exam-related controversies affecting students nationwide.

Wangchuk's participation added prominence to the gathering, which has largely been driven by student and Gen-Z participation. Protesters assembled at Jantar Mantar carrying placards and raising demands for examination reforms. CJP Protest: Man With ‘Hit’ Spray Breaches Security at Jantar Mantar, Scuffle Erupts (Watch Video).

Calls for Examination Reforms

According to organisers, the protest highlighted concerns related to alleged irregularities in several major examinations, including NEET-UG, CUET, CBSE and SSC GD. Participants called for increased transparency, stronger accountability mechanisms and reforms aimed at improving trust in examination processes.

CJP has outlined organisational guidelines for participants, urging peaceful conduct, discipline, and the carrying of national flags and books during the demonstration.

The protest forms part of a broader discussion around examination management and education governance in India, issues that have gained national attention in recent years following controversies linked to recruitment and entrance examinations.

Organisers said the movement seeks to keep attention on student concerns and push for reforms they believe are necessary to strengthen confidence in the country's education system.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 06, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).