New Delhi, July 18: Geeta Arora, known as Sonu Punjaban, who is serving a jail term in connection with a case of kidnapping, human trafficking, and flesh trade, was admitted in hospital after she consumed an overdose of medicines, jail officials said on Saturday.

Sonu Punjaban is presently lodged in Tihar's jail number 6. On Thursday, she consumed an excess amount of pills meant for headache that she might be collecting for some time. After consuming the medicine she complained of uneasiness and was subsequently admitted to the dispensary situated within the jail premises.

"Later, we shifted her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where her condition is said to be stable," said Rajkumar, Public Relation officer of Tihar Jail. "She might be discharged soon," he added. Bhopal Child Sex Racket: Porn CDs, Liquor Seized from Newspaper Owner Pyare Miyan's Flats.

Sonu Punjaban and her associate Sandeep Bedwal were convicted by the court in a case of kidnapping, human trafficking and prostitution.

The case pertains to a 12-year-old girl who was kidnapped by Bedwal on September 11, 2009 and was sold multiple times to different people including Sonu Punjaban, for the purpose of prostitution.

According to the prosecution, Sonu Punjaban used to administer drugs into the body of the victim to make it "more suitable for prostitution" and used to charge Rs 1,500 from the customers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 18, 2020 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).