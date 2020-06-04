SpiceJet Pilot in Delhi Attacked, Robbed at Gunpoint Near IIT Flyover by Bike-Borne Gang

Visuals of SpiceJet pilot's attacked car | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 4:A SpiceJet pilot in Delhi was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a bike-borne gang. The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday near the IIT-Delhi flyover. The victim, identified as Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, was left bleeding by the criminals who looted him after stopping the car. A case has been registered by the Delhi Police. Delhi Police Bids Adieu to Manual Record Keeping, to Go Digital From June 1.

The pilot was commuting in the company car - a Maruti Swift - from his Faridabad residence to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. At around 1 am, he was intercepted by a bike-borne gang. They blocked the route by taking over his car, forcing his driver to stop.

Among the gang of bikers, two bike-borne men broke the car's windows and pointed a pistol at him. One of them also kept a knife on his thigh. After emptying his wallet - which had Rs 10,000 - the accused allegedly injured him on his thigh using the knife.

Update by ANI

Delhi: Two bike-borne men intercepted the vehicle of a pilot&looted him on June 3 near IIT flyover; pilot injured. Incident took place around 1 AM when he was going to airport. Police say that case has been registered&they're scanning CCTV footage of the route to arrest culprits. pic.twitter.com/vgChXOiD22 — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2020

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Devender Arya confirmed that a written complaint was received Tewatia at the Kishangarh police station. The CCTV footages are being analysed to ascertain the identities of the criminals and crackdown upon them at the earliest.

The pilot was scheduled to fly the Delhi-Mumbai SpiceJet flight which was to take-off at 3 am in the night. The looting incident raises fear over the alleged lack of security along the IIT-flyover route. Reports claimed that other incidents of looting also took place along the stretch in the past.