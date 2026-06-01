Srinagar Weather Forecast Today: Clear Skies & 23°C on June 1, 2026

Srinagar residents can expect a pleasant start to June as the weather on Monday, 01 June 2026, is forecasted to be characterized by clear skies and mild temperatures. The Srinagar temperature is expected to hover around a comfortable 23°C, with the 'feels like' temperature slightly higher at 24°C due to the prevailing conditions. Humidity levels are anticipated to be around 47%, contributing to a comfortable atmosphere throughout the day.

Current Weather in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir — Monday, 01 June 2026 Temperature 23°C Feels Like 24°C Conditions Clear sky Humidity 47% Wind Speed 2 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Srinagar — Monday, 01 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 10:00 24°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 12:00 27°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 14:00 29°C Clear sky 0% 4 km/h 16:00 29°C Mainly clear 0% 5 km/h 18:00 28°C Clear sky 0% 6 km/h 20:00 23°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 22:00 21°C Clear sky 0% 2 km/h 00:00 17°C Clear sky 0% 5 km/h

The morning will begin with clear skies and a gentle breeze, with temperatures around 24°C at 10:00 AM, moving at a leisurely pace of 2 km/h. As the day progresses, temperatures will gradually climb. By midday, around 12:00 PM, expect a slightly warmer 27°C, still under clear skies and with minimal wind. The afternoon will see the mercury reach its peak, with highs of 29°C around 2:00 PM and persisting until 4:00 PM, where the sky will be mainly clear. Wind speeds will pick up slightly, reaching up to 4-5 km/h during these warmer hours, but remaining low enough not to cause discomfort.

As evening approaches, the Srinagar temperature will begin to descend. By 6:00 PM, it will be around 28°C, and by 8:00 PM, it will drop back to a cooler 23°C, with clear skies continuing. The night will bring a significant cool-down, with temperatures reaching 21°C by 10:00 PM and dipping to approximately 17°C by midnight. Throughout the entire day, the chance of rain in Srinagar remains at a negligible 0%, making it an ideal day for outdoor activities.

Given the clear skies and comfortable temperatures, residents are advised to enjoy the pleasant weather. Light cotton clothing will be appropriate for the daytime, with a light jacket or shawl recommended for the cooler evenings. The low wind speed and absence of rain mean that outdoor events, such as the ongoing Kashmir Literature Festival, should proceed without weather-related disruptions, though sun protection is advised during the peak afternoon hours. Commutes should be smooth, with no significant weather impediments expected.

This stable Srinagar weather forecast for June 1st offers a welcome respite, contrasting with some recent local reports that hinted at possible rain earlier in the week. However, the current outlook for Srinagar today is predominantly clear and dry. The Srinagar temperature, while moderate, will peak in the afternoon, requiring attention for those spending extended periods outdoors. Residents should stay updated on the Srinagar weather update for any subtle changes as the day unfolds.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).