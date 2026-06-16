Student Suicide in Rajasthan: NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Sikar Days Before Re-NEET 2026

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant, identified as Umesh Mali, was found dead by suicide in Sikar district, Rajasthan, on Monday, June 15. The student, preparing for his third attempt at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled for June 21, was discovered hanging in his rented flat in the Udyog Nagar area. Police said a suicide note was recovered; the body has been handed to the family after a post-mortem.

The death is the second such case in Sikar within a month and has revived concerns about mounting mental health pressures on competitive-exam aspirants, a problem that advocates and families say has been exacerbated by recent NEET paper leaks. Kota Shocker: NEET-UG 2026 Aspirant Dies by Suicide a Day Before Exam, Jumps From Hostel Roof.

NEET Aspirant Hangs Self in Sikar Days Before Re-NEET 2026

Umesh Mali, a native of Nawalgarh in Jhunjhunu district, lived in the flat with his elder sister, younger brother and mother while preparing for NEET. His father works as a tiles contractor in Mumbai. Udyog Nagar Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Budania said the student fashioned a noose using a chunni (scarf) and hanged himself from the ceiling fan. Family members discovered the body when the sister and younger brother returned to the flat in the afternoon.

Police recovered a suicide note from the room in which Umesh wrote, "Sorry! I am going very far away; I don't know where I am going." Officials said the note did not indicate any specific reason for the act. Investigations are ongoing as police work to ascertain the circumstances leading to his death. NEET Aspirant Akanksha Chaturvedi Suicide: Rahul Gandhi Blames ‘Broken System’ After MP Student’s Death Amid Exam Leak Row.

This is the second NEET-related suicide in Sikar in four weeks. On May 15, 19-year-old Pradeep Mahich, also a NEET aspirant, died by suicide in rented accommodation on Piprali Road. Investigators linked Pradeep’s distress to the NEET paper leak and the exam’s cancellation; his family said Pradeep had expected to score about 650 marks. The family had taken loans and sold land to fund his preparation, leaving them with roughly ₹11 lakh in debt. Pradeep’s case received national attention after NSUI president Vinod Jakhar arranged an interaction between the bereaved family and Rahul Gandhi, who assured them of support.

Families, student groups and mental health advocates say repeated exam-paper leaks, cancellations and uncertainty have intensified stress on aspirants who often invest heavily, financially and emotionally, in preparation. Authorities have faced criticism over exam security and support systems for students, while calls have grown for better counseling services and clearer accountability when papers are compromised.

Umesh’s death comes a day before Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to Kota on June 17 for a programme addressing student suicides and pressures on exam aspirants. The timing has focused attention on both local cases and broader debates about exam administration, student welfare and state and central responsibilities in preventing such tragedies.

Sikar police have completed a post-mortem and returned the body to the family. Investigations are continuing; officers told reporters they will examine all evidence, speak with family and acquaintances, and review any available digital or documentary leads to determine triggers. Local education and mental health groups have urged schools, coaching centres and authorities to expand counseling and crisis-response measures ahead of forthcoming exams.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 080-46110007; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 8322252525.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).