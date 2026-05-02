Kota Shocker: NEET-UG 2026 Aspirant Dies by Suicide a Day Before Exam, Jumps From Hostel Roof

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Jaipur, May 2: In a tragic incident ahead of the NEET-UG 2026, a 20-year-old student preparing for the medical entrance test died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota on Saturday morning. The student, identified as Dixit Prasad, was residing in the Kunhari area of Kota for exam preparation. According to police, he allegedly jumped from the roof of his hostel building a day before the examination, which is scheduled to be held on May 3.

Authorities received information about the incident in the morning hours. Originally from Uttarakhand, Dixit had been staying in a hostel under the Kunhari police station limits while preparing for NEET-UG. His sudden death has sent shockwaves across the locality and among fellow students. Police officials reached the spot soon after receiving the alert and took custody of the body, which has been sent for post-mortem examination. No suicide note has been recovered so far. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including exam-related stress and other personal factors. Telangana Shocker: 19-Year-Old Engineering Student of RGUKT Dies by Suicide a Day After Lover’s Death.

The student’s family has been informed, and the post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival. The incident has left the family devastated. With the NEET UG 2026 exam scheduled on May 3, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has released key guidelines to help candidates avoid last-minute issues at exam centres. In a public notice dated Thursday, the agency issued an advisory outlining the dress code and permissible items for candidates. The NTA has urged all candidates to carefully follow the guidelines to ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process. Bengaluru Shocker: 19-Year-Old BTech Student Dies by Suicide After Jumping From 9th Floor of Hostel Building.

According to the instructions, candidates are allowed to carry only transparent water bottles into the examination hall. The agency also clarified that articles of faith are permitted under certain conditions. Candidates wearing religious or faith-based items must report early to allow sufficient time for proper frisking at the exam centre.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).