Supreme Court Hears Plea on 'NPR Data Misuse', Refuses to Stay Process, Issues Notice to Centre

File image of protest against Centre's citizenship project | (Photo Credits: PTI)

New Delhi, January 27: The Supreme Court on Monday admitted fresh pleas challenging the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) updation exercise. The apex court, while refusing to stay the NPR process, issued a notice to the Centre as the petitioner raised red-flag over possible data misuse after being collected through the pre-Census exercise. NPR 2020: Congress-Ruled States May Opt For 'Non-Cooperation' Over National Population Register.

The petitioner told the apex court that unlike the Aadhaar, there is no mechanism of framed guideline which secures the data collected under NPR. The bench was appealed to halt the population registry updation exercise till the fears related to data misuse are not effectively addressed.

"Information being collected under the Citizenship (Registration of Citizens and Issue of National Identity Cards) Rules, 2003 is not guaranteed any protection from misuse under the said rules. This is materially different than the information collected for Aadhaar or the Census, wherein the information/data collected is guaranteed protection and security by way of statute," the petition was reported as saying.

While the top court refused to stay the process, it has issued a notice to the top court, seeking its reply to the petitioner's concerns. Further hearings in the case would continue based on the central government's response.

Apart from the plea on NPR, the apex court admitted nearly 140 petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the CAA. Among those who have challenged the law before the SC, include Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and TMC lawmaker Mahua Moitra, among others. The bench has issued notice to the Centre based on the clutch of anti-CAA petitions.