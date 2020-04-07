Supreme Court Issues Notice to Assam Govt Over Plea Demanding Release of Detainees From Detention Centres Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Supreme Court of India (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, April 7: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to Assam Government on a plea seeking “release of people from detention centres to avoid the spread of coronavirus." The plea was submitted before the Supreme Court on March 25 by a voluntary organisation named “Justice and Liberty Initiative”. The plea demanded the release of those people who have completed more than two years in the detentions. 1,182 People Arrested in Assam for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown.

The plea also quoted the statement made by the Minister of State for Home Affairs in Rajya Sabha on March 11, in which he stated that there are 802 persons in six detentions centres in the state. According to reports, at least 10 people died in detention in 2019. The plea stated that the detainees would be more vulnerable to get affected by coronavirus in the detention centres as they are already overcrowded. Nurses Face Racial Taunts Linked to Coronavirus in Assam.

ANI's Tweet:

Supreme Court today issued notice to Assam Government on a plea seeking 'release of persons from detention centers in the state who have completed more than 2 years to avoid spreading of #COVID19, as centers are overcrowded'. pic.twitter.com/4ewBerZMVy — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2020

In Assam, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 26 on Tuesday. Till now, no death has been reported from the state. Meanwhile, in India witnessed a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the past one week. In the country, 4,421 people have contracted coronavirus so far. A total of 114 people also lost their lives. Currently, there are 3,981 active coronavirus cases in India. Globally, the deadly virus claimed more than 70,000 lives.