1,182 People Arrested in Assam for Violating COVID-19 Lockdown

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 7 (ANI): As many as 1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for not following the lockdown restrictions imposed in view of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said."1,182 people have been arrested and 504 cases registered so far in Assam for violating the coronavirus lockdown," said GP Singh, Assam Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order.State minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that over 2,000 samples have been tested in the state, out of which 26 tested positive for coronavirus so far."There are a total of 26 coronavirus positive cases in Assam so far. We have tested 2,000 samples till date. The reports for 165 samples are pending and are expected to come by this evening," Sarma said during a press conference at NHM office here.The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 111 people and infected a total of 4,281 people, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

