Surat Latest News Today on June 11th, 2026: Demolition Row, NHRC Notice & Child Labour Mandate

Surat, June 11: Surat is abuzz with significant developments today, ranging from civic challenges to economic initiatives. The aftermath of the Nasir Nagar demolitions continues to draw attention, with calls for a Special Investigation Team probe and the issue reaching the High Court. Concurrently, the National Human Rights Commission has taken serious note of recent septic tank fatalities, issuing a notice to the state government.

Top Stories

Nasir Nagar Demolitions Spark High Court Challenge and SIT Probe Demand

The demolition of over 100 homes in Nasir Nagar, Ved Road, Surat, on May 30, 2026, has led to significant public outcry and legal action. The Minority Coordination Committee has called for a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, alleging residents were not given adequate notice. The matter has now reached the High Court, with authorities reportedly denying direct involvement in the demolitions, as reported on June 11th. The aftermath has seen children continuing their studies amidst the debris, highlighting the ongoing impact on local residents.

NHRC Issues Notice to Gujarat Government Over Surat Septic Tank Fatalities

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to the Gujarat Government and police on June 11, 2026, following reports of four workers dying from toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank at a jewellery manufacturing unit in Surat district. The commission has requested a detailed report on the incident and information on compensation provided to the victims' families.

Land Acquisition Protests Lead to Detentions Outside Surat Municipal Commissioner's Bungalow

On June 11, 2026, protests erupted in Surat over a land acquisition issue, with Congress leaders and approximately 50 other individuals staging a sit-in outside the Surat Municipal Commissioner's bungalow. Umra police reportedly detained the protesters during the demonstration.

Civic & Local Government

Surat Mandates Anti-Child Labour Signboards at Industrial and Construction Sites

Following the recent rescue of 86 child labourers, the Surat district administration has mandated the display of anti-child labour signboards across all industrial units, factories, construction sites, and public areas. This directive, issued on June 11, 2026, requires signboards to detail provisions of the Child and Adolescent Labour Act and include the toll-free Child Helpline number.

Crime & Safety

Inquiry Initiated After 22-Year-Old Dies Hours After Arrest in Surat

A 22-year-old man reportedly died in Surat on June 10, 2026, just hours after his arrest in a prohibition case. Police claim he suffered an epileptic seizure while being transported for a medical examination. Assistant Commissioner of Police Z R Desai has initiated an inquiry into the alleged custodial death.

BIS Seizes 112 Unregistered Electronic Devices in Surat Raid

A team from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted a raid on June 11, 2026, at M/s Phoenix Infotech in Sachin SIDC, Surat. The operation resulted in the seizure of 112 electronic products, including wireless earbuds and power banks, which were being stored and offered for sale without valid BIS registration, despite bearing BIS markings.

Business & Economy

Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference Commences in Surat

The Vibrant Gujarat regional conference began in Surat on June 11, 2026, with a focus on Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and women entrepreneurs. The conference aims to boost economic development and foster business opportunities within the region.

Transportation

Special Train Service Announced Between Surat and Prayagraj

A new special train service between Surat and Prayagraj has been announced, with details regarding its route and timetable released on June 11, 2026. This service is expected to facilitate travel and connectivity between the two cities.

Weather & Outlook

Light Drizzle Expected in Surat Today, Highs Near 35°C

Surat is experiencing clear skies currently with a temperature of 31°C. The forecast for today, June 11th, 2026, indicates light drizzle later in the day, with temperatures ranging between 30°C and 35°C. Residents are advised to stay hydrated and be prepared for changing weather conditions.

Weather: Clear sky — 31°C. Today: Light drizzle, 30°C – 35°C.

Surat Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

As the city navigates these critical issues, the commencement of the Vibrant Gujarat regional conference signals ongoing efforts towards economic growth. Residents will be watching closely for further updates on the demolition inquiry and the state's response to the NHRC's notice, while new transport links promise improved connectivity for the region.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists , but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).