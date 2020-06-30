Mumbai, June 30: On Monday, Mumbai Police seized more than 16,000 vehicles for travel without a valid reason, according to a Times of India report. There were huge congestion and delays were reported in several parts of the city as police conducted strict checking at check posts. Mumbai Police on Sunday has issued a warning that for people going beyond a 2-kilometer traffradius from their home except for the purpose of office and for an emergency, would invite action.

Police checked around 38,000 vehicles on Monday. People on their way to the office on Monday took to Twitter to share pictures of serpentine traffic on the streets of Mumbai. Mumbai Traffic Update: Heavy Congestion Seen in Dahisar, Kandivali, Sion & Other Parts as Mumbai Police Begin Checking For People Moving Beyond 2-km Radius From Their Homes.

The Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state till July 31 in view of the rising coronavirus numbers in the state. There have been certain relaxations, however, strict adherence to safety precautions need to be done always. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic with a total of 1,64,626 cases, and 7,429 people have so far died in the state.

