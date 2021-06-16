Chennai, June 16: A construction worker in Tamil Nadu killed a 22-year-old man who used to stalk his daughter. The incident took place in Chengalpet on June 15. The deceased man was identified as Rajesh. The accused father, Dilli, was caught and handed over to the police by locals when he tried to flee the scene after killing stalker Rajesh. Police have registered a case of murder against the accused father. Tamil Nadu: Chennai Girl Surrenders Before Sholavaram Police After Killing Cousin Who Attempted to Rape Her.

According to a report, police said Rajesh would often stalk and harass Dilli's 16-year-old daughter. The girl had complained to her father who warned Rajesh to stay away from her. However, Rajesh did not back down and continued to stalk the girl. On June 15, the report said, when the girl was returning home from a grocery shop, Rajesh stopped her and proposed her. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Burns Husband to Death in Valasupalayam to Claim Insurance Money.

When the girl turned down his proposal, he started harassing her. When Dilli returned home from work, he found his daughter in distress. When she revealed what happened with her, Dilli got infuriated and picked an iron pipe and went in search of Rajesh. He soon found Rajesh and started beating him with the iron pipe. Soon Rajesh bled to death.

Some people tried to rescue Rajesh but failed. After killing Rajesh, Dilli attempted to run from the scene. However, he was caught by passerby and handed over to the police. Rajesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

