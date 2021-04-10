Chennai, April 10: In a shocking incident, a woman along with a relative burnt her husband to death in near Tamil Nadu's Perumanallur to claim his insurance money worth Rs 3.5 Crore. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when the deceased, identified as 62-year-old K Rangaraj, his wife and accused, 55-year-old R Jothimani and, her relative, who is also an accused in the case, Raja were travelling in a van to their home to Thudupathi after the victim was discharged from a private hospital in Coimbatore where he was being treated following an accident. Tripura Shocker: Woman Kills Husband, Buries Him In Bedroom, Then Goes to Police to Confess.

On their journey back home, Raja reportedly stopped the van in Valasupalayam near Perumanallur around, and he along with Jothimani stepped out of the vehicle leaving Rangaraj inside. Following which they doused the van with petrol and set it on fire, charring the old man to death and claimed that it was an accident. " On early Friday morning, Raja informed the Tirupur rural police about the death, which he said was an accident,” a police officer privy to the investigation told Time of India. Rajasthan: Woman Kills Husband With Axe For Raping Her Sister in Sikar, Held.

As per report, due to the inconsistencies in Raja responses about the incident the police grew suspicious. When they came to know that Raja had purchased petrol in can, the police confronted him with the CCTV footage from the petrol pump and he confessed to the crime. Following which Jothimani was also arrested and the duo has been booked for murder.

Jothimani reportedly promised Raja Rs 1.5 Lakh for helping her carrying out the plan. Raja had received Rs 50,000 beforehand and the remaining amount was to be given after the murder. As per report, the deceased had borrowed Rs 1.5 Crore and the money lenders used to trouble his wife for the repayment. Jothimani then planned to kill her husband and stage it as an accident to claim Rs 3.5 Crore of insurance money.

