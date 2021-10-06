Salem, October 6: A 14-year-old boy, suffering from bone cancer, died allegedly after he was euthanised by his father. The incident took place recently in Salem district of Tamil Nadu. The deceased was identified as Vannathamizhan. He was suffering from bone cancer for the past one year. The police on Wednesday said they have arrested Vannathamizhan's father Periyasamy and two others who allegedly helped him in carrying out euthanasia. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Assaulted For Resisting Sexual Advances In Chennai; 17-Year-Old Accused Arrested.

Due to bone cancer, Vannathamizhan would daily experience severe pain. According to a report by India Today, initial investigation revealed that Periyasamy had become dejected seeing his son crying in pain daily. He allegedly reached out to Venkatesan, a lab owner, and asked him to help end his son's suffering. They both approached Prabhu, a medical professional. Tamil Nadu Boy, Addicted to PUBG, Dies by Suicide After Parents Did Not Allow Him to Play Online Game.

"Prabhu went to Periyasamy's house and gave an injection to Vannathamizhan, who later died," sources in the police department were quoted as saying. Prabhu allegedly injected a concoction of three drugs "which might have led to an overdose, killing the child," they added. After conducting preliminary investigation, the police arrested Prabhu, Venkatesan and Periyasamy.

The trio has been booked under Section 109 (Punishment of Abetment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The cops are conducting further investigation. Euthanasia is the practice of ending the life of a patient to limit the patient's suffering. Unlike some country, it is illegal in India. However, passive euthanasia is legal under strict guidelines.

