Chennai, July 3: Tamil Nadu, the second-worst hit state in India due to COVID-19 outbreak, crossed 1 lakh cases on Friday. The State Health Department, in in its latest update, said more than 4,000 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours. The period also saw the cumulative death toll rising to 1,385, with 64 more fatalities. Tamil Nadu to Extend Free Ration to Cardholders in July After COVID-19 Lockdown Extension Till Month-End.

The only other province in India which has crossed the 1 lakh-case mark is Maharashtra. The western state accounts for 1.86 lakh out of the total 6.25 lakh cases in India.

"64 deaths and 4,329 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Tamil Nadu today, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 1,02,721. The death toll stands at 1,385," the Tamil Nadu Health Department said.

The caseload in India jumped to 6,25,444 earlier today, as per the data released by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country witnessed its sharpest single-day spike with a total of 20,903 infections being recorded in the preceding 24 hours period.

A solace for India, despite the increasing coronavirus numbers, remains the constantly improving recovery rate. The number of cured patients increased to 3,79,892 today, taking the overall recovery rate to above 60 percent. The tally of active infections stood at 2,27,439, whereas, the cumulative death toll was stated as 18,213.

