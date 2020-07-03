Chennai, July 3: After the extension of COVID-19 lockdown till July 31, the Tamil Nadu Government on Friday announced free ration till the month end to all ration cardholders in the state. From July 10, all ration cardholders can avail goods from respective PDS outlets. COVID-19: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Says 'Not in Community Transmission Stage' Even as Case Count Nears 1 Lakh.

Each cardholder can get rice (5 kg per person), a kg of tur dal, sugar and a litre of edible oil. “Tokens will be distributed to all cardholders at doorstep between June 6 and 9. The token will bear the details of time and day to get the goods from the PDS outlets,” an official release said. COVID-19 Tests in India to Soon Touch 1 Crore Mark, Government Allows All Doctors to Recommend Coronavirus Testing.

Tamil Nadu Announces Free Ration For Cardholders Till Month-End:

In view of extension of #COVID19 lockdown till this month-end, ration supplies to be issued free of cost for July too; tokens to be issued between July 6 and 9, can be obtained from ration shops from July 10: #TamilNadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami @THChennai pic.twitter.com/j1G1gMRqqF — Dennis S. Jesudasan (@DennisJesudasan) July 3, 2020

The Edappadi K Palaniswami government is also distributing two free face masks, per person, to all ration cardholders in the state, in a containment measure to stop the spread of COVID-19 infection.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 cases in the state are inching towards one lakh mark. Till now, the state has reported 98,392 cases. Of these, 41,050 are active, while 56,021 have recovered from the infection. So far, 275 deaths have also been reported.

