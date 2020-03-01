Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai Delegation Meets Actor Rajinikanth to Discuss NPR Related Issues

Rajinikanth (Photo Credits: ANI)

Chennai, March 1: A delegation of Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai on Sunday met actor Rajinikanth at his residence here on Sunday.

KM Baqavi, President, Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai said: "Our delegation met Rajinikanth and discussed issues related to National Population Register (NPR)." Anti-CAA Protest: Rajinikanth Breaks His Silence on CAA and NRC; Superstar’s Tweet Receives Mixed Reactions, #IStandWithRajinikanth and #ShameOnYouSanghiRajini Top Trends on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai Delegation Meets Actor Rajinikanth

"We explained difficulties being faced by Muslims due to NPR. He understood our point and assured that he will do whatever is necessary to remove fear among Muslims."