Chennai, January 8: Faced with opposition from the public, the Centre and even the Madras High Court over allowing full occupancy in movie theatres, the Tamil Nadu government on Friday decided to reverse its decision. In a statement, the government said considering advice of the Central government, only 50 per cent occupancy will be allowed in all movie theatres across the state. Withdraw 100% Movie Theatre Occupancy Decision, MHA Tells Tamil Nadu Government.

The government also said as suggested by the High Court, the theatres are allowed to increase the number of shows screened in a day. Lending its ears to the demand of the theatre owners and actors, the Tamil Nadu government, on January 4, permitted 100 per cent occupancy in cinema theatres. Cinema Halls, Theatres, Multiplexes in Tamil Nadu To Operate With 100% Capacity From Existing 50%, All COVID-19 Protocols To Be Strictly Followed.

It said that the decision was taken as the number of COVID-19 infections is coming down in the state. The government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy. The decision comes ahead of the Pongal festival when new movies are slated for release but also as new coronavirus clusters - star hotels, IIT-Madras- cropping up.

The government's decision comes in the wake of actor Vijay meeting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and made a request to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Vijay's movie "Master" is set for release during Pongal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 11:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).