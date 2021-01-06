Chennai, January 6: The central government on Wednesday asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its decision to allow 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls in the state. The Tamil Nadu government on Monday permitted 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, citing a decline in COVID-19 cases in the state. The state government had earlier permitted theatres to screen movies with 50 per cent occupancy.

"Government of Tamil Nadu order of permitting increase the seating capacity of Cinema/theaters/ multiplexes from existing 50% to 100% is dilution of MHA order. States and UT shall not dilute guidelines issued under DM act in any manner," the Union Ministry of Home Affairs said. "In view of the above, Govt of Tamil Nadu is requested to immediately issue necessary order to bring their Guidelines in line with the MHA guidelines dated 28 December 2020 and inform compliance to this Ministry," the MHA added. New Coronavirus Strain Cases in India Surge to 73, Says Health Ministry.

According to the Centre's guidelines, 50 per cent occupancy is allowed in movie theatres located outside containment zones. The Tamil Nadu government's decision had come after actor Vijay met Chief Minister K Palaniswami. Vijay had requested Palaniswami to allow 100 per cent occupancy in the theatres. Vijay's movie "Master" is set for release during the upcoming Pongal festival.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2021 07:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).