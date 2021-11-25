Tamil Nadu, November 25: A week after a 17-year-old girl committed suicide alleging sexual harassment in Karur, The maths teacher of the girl ended his life after getting linked to the suicide of the girl on Wednesday.

The maths teacher identified as A Saravanan, age 44, left a note in which he pleaded innocence. He also said that "he was taking the step as he was embarrassed as people and students teased him over the girl's death and suspicions were raised against him even though the girl had not named anyone in her suicide note." As per the reports, Saravanan left the school in Karur on Wednesday citing an emergency. He later committed suicide at his uncle's place in Trichy. Tamil Nadu Shocker: 17-Year-Old Hangs Self in Karur Alleging Sexual Harassment.

Police are carrying out an enquiry to see whether the teacher’s death had any connection with that of the student", reported The Indian Express quoting Tiruchirapalli SP Sujitkumar as saying. SP Sujitkumar further said that the police have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC and the body has been sent for the postmortem.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 25, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).