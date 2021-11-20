Tamil Nadu, November 20: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was found dead in her house in Karur on Friday night. The deceased was a class 12 student at a private school in Karur.

As per the report published by the Times of India, the Karur Police found a diary in which the girl had mentioned that she was sexually harassed and thus ending her life. She had also written that she should be the last victim of sexual harassment and she was afraid to reveal the identity of her abusers. Rajasthan: 17-Year-Old Girl Dies By Suicide in Ajmer; Case Registered.

The incident came to the light when a relative had gone to the girl's home and found her hanging from the hook of the fan. She immediately informed the police and the mother of the girl, who runs a shop nearby. The girl was taken to the government hospital in Karur where she was declared dead.

A probe has been launched and a case under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been registered at the Vengamedu police station.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 20, 2021 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).