President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, July 14, reshuffled key gubernatorial posts, appointing Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh as the new Governor of Haryana and Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the Governor of Goa. Former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta has been named the new Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh. The appointments come amid a broader administrative reorganisation. The President also accepted the resignation of Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd) from the post of Ladakh LG. President Murmu Birthday: President Droupadi Murmu Breaks Down in Tears As Visually Impaired Students Sing on Her Birthday, Says ‘They Sang From Their Heart’ (Watch Videos).

President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors:

