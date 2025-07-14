New Delhi, July 14: Former civil aviation minister Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju was on Monday appointed as the Governor of Goa and former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta named as the new Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. Professor Ashim Kumar Ghosh will be the new Governor of Haryana, according to an official communique.

The appointments will take effect from the dates they will assume charge of their respective offices, it said. President Droupadi Murmu has accepted the resignation of Brigadier B D Mishra (Retired) as Lieutenant Governor of Union Territory of Ladakh, it said. President Droupadi Murmu Appoints New Governors: Ashim Kumar Ghosh for Haryana, Ashok Gajapathi Raju for Goa, Kavinder Gupta Named Ladakh LG.

